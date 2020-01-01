Stella ZambalisSpinto soprano
Stella Zambalis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e87a2fa3-a843-4499-a22e-2649d1ef158a
Stella Zambalis Biography (Wikipedia)
Stella Zambalis is an American spinto soprano born in Cleveland, Ohio. She has been called one of the best sopranos in the world today.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stella Zambalis Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist