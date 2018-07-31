Deborah Henson-ConantBorn 11 November 1953
Deborah Henson-Conant
1953-11-11
Deborah Henson-Conant Biography (Wikipedia)
Deborah Henson-Conant (born November 11, 1953 in Stockton, California) is an American harpist and composer. Nicknamed "the Hip Harpist", she is known for her flamboyant stage presence and her innovation with electric harps.
