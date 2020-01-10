Jim HodderBorn 17 December 1947. Died 5 June 1990
Jim Hodder
1947-12-17
Jim Hodder Biography (Wikipedia)
Jim Hodder (December 17, 1947 – June 5, 1990) was an American drummer, best known as an early member of Steely Dan. After leading the Boston-based group The Bead Game, Hodder moved to Los Angeles to join the first lineup of Steely Dan. He appeared on their first three albums before leaving the group in 1974. He worked as a session musician before his 1990 death.
