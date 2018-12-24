Côr Heol y March
Côr Heol y March
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e876be8b-99b6-4505-bbf2-1a573b8506d3
Côr Heol y March Tracks
Sort by
Carol Yr Engyl
Côr Heol y March
Carol Yr Engyl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carol Yr Engyl
Last played on
Fy Llong Bach Arian I
Côr Heol y March
Fy Llong Bach Arian I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fy Llong Bach Arian I
Last played on
Hotaru Koi
Côr Heol y March
Hotaru Koi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hotaru Koi
Last played on
Carol Y Seren
Côr Heol y March
Carol Y Seren
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carol Y Seren
Last played on
Côr Ieuenctid dan 25 oed heb fod yn llai nag 20 mewn nifer
Côr Heol y March
Côr Ieuenctid dan 25 oed heb fod yn llai nag 20 mewn nifer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mor Dawel
Côr Heol y March
Mor Dawel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mor Dawel
Last played on
Robin Ddiog
Côr Heol y March
Robin Ddiog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Robin Ddiog
Last played on
Suon Y Don
Côr Heol y March
Suon Y Don
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suon Y Don
Last played on
Winter Bonfire Op.122 for orchestra
Sergei Prokofiev
Winter Bonfire Op.122 for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Winter Bonfire Op.122 for orchestra
Last played on
O Cofiwn Hyn
T. Gwynn Jones
O Cofiwn Hyn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Cofiwn Hyn
Last played on
Lieutenant Kijé, Op 60 (suite) (BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17)
Sergei Prokofiev
Lieutenant Kijé, Op 60 (suite) (BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt96.jpglink
Lieutenant Kijé, Op 60 (suite) (BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17)
Last played on
Messe A Trois Voix - Sanctus
André Caplet
Messe A Trois Voix - Sanctus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Messe A Trois Voix - Sanctus
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17: Søndergård at Christmas
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehfwhn
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2016-12-12T17:12:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p048hc7d.jpg
12
Dec
2016
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17: Søndergård at Christmas
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
Back to artist