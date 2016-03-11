Hugo RignoldBorn 15 May 1905. Died 30 May 1976
Hugo Rignold
1905-05-15
Hugo Rignold Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugo Henry Rignold (15 May 1905 – 30 May 1976) was an English conductor and violinist, who is best remembered as Musical Director of the Royal Ballet (1957–1960) and conductor of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (1960–1968).
After playing the violin and recording with many jazz and dance bands, and leading his own London Casino Orchestra, in the 1920s and 1930s, during World War II, Rignold began to conduct classical orchestras. Thereafter, he conducted opera at Covent Garden and then the Liverpool Philharmonic, beginning in the late 1940s, followed by the Royal Ballet and his long tenure with Birmingham.
Hugo Rignold Tracks
Concerto in G Minor Op.12
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in G Minor Op.12
Concerto in G Minor Op.12
Last played on
Il Seraglio: I was heedless in my rapture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Il Seraglio: I was heedless in my rapture
Il Seraglio: I was heedless in my rapture
Singer
Orchestra
Last played on
A Beautiful Baby
Hugo Rignold
A Beautiful Baby
A Beautiful Baby
Last played on
You must have been a beautiful baby
Hugo Rignold
You must have been a beautiful baby
You must have been a beautiful baby
Last played on
Poor Butterfly
Hugo Rignold
Poor Butterfly
Poor Butterfly
Last played on
Piano Concerto No.2 in C minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
Piano Concerto No.2 in C minor
Piano Concerto No.2 in C minor
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1957: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
1957-08-10T17:52:04
10
Aug
1957
Proms 1957: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
