Wadie George Azzam, better known by his stage name Bob Azzam, (24 October 1925 in Cairo – 24 July 2004 in Monaco) was an Egyptian singer of Lebanese ancestry. With his international hit song "Mustapha", Azzam achieved success in France in the 1960s. The track peaked at No. 23 in the UK Singles Chart, spending fourteen weeks in that chart. Azzam had a degree in electronic engineering, and has been regarded as the man behind the chamber of echoes "Hors-studio" or "off-studio".[citation needed]