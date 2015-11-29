Domaine MusicalFormed 1954. Disbanded 1973
Domaine Musical
1954
Domaine Musical Biography (Wikipedia)
The Domaine musical was a concert society established by Pierre Boulez in Paris, which was active from 1954 to 1973. Composers represented at its concerts included Boulez, Karlheinz Stockhausen, Olivier Messiaen, Luciano Berio, John Cage, Sylvano Bussotti, Mauricio Kagel, Hans Werner Henze, Henri Pousseur, Ernst Krenek, Gilbert Amy, Peter Schat and Gilles Tremblay, Betsy Jolas as well as earlier composers considered part of the Modernist movement in music.[citation needed] Its regular performers included the pianists Claude Helffer, Paul Jacobs, Yvonne Loriod and Marcelle Mercenier.[not in citation given]
