Wolfgang Seeliger
Wolfgang Seeliger Biography (Wikipedia)
Wolfgang Seeliger (Heidelberg, May 30, 1946) is a German choral conductor. With his Konzertchor Darmstadt he won the EBU Let the Peoples Sing prize in 1991, and he himself was awarded the Goethe-Plakette des Landes Hessen in 2006.
Aria : Dein Konigreich ist ohne Ende from Mathew Passion 1746
Georg Philipp Telemann
