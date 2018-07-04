Ruggiero RicciBorn 24 July 1918. Died 6 August 2012
Ruggiero Ricci
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1918-07-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e86890da-bc10-4732-8b07-f5cc749b9028
Ruggiero Ricci Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruggiero Ricci (24 July 1918 – 6 August 2012) was an American violinist known for performances and recordings of the works of Paganini.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ruggiero Ricci Tracks
Sort by
Recuerdos de la Alhambra
Francisco Tárrega
Recuerdos de la Alhambra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Recuerdos de la Alhambra
Last played on
Caprice No.24
Nicolò Paganini
Caprice No.24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyr0.jpglink
Caprice No.24
Last played on
Caprice No. 12 in A Flat Major
Antonio Vivaldi
Caprice No. 12 in A Flat Major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Caprice No. 12 in A Flat Major
Last played on
Chanson Louis XIII and Pavane, in the style of Couperin
Brooks Smith
Chanson Louis XIII and Pavane, in the style of Couperin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Chanson Louis XIII and Pavane, in the style of Couperin
Last played on
Jota aragonesa, Op 27 (feat. Miguel Zanetti & Ruggiero Ricci)
Pablo de Sarasate
Jota aragonesa, Op 27 (feat. Miguel Zanetti & Ruggiero Ricci)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc1.jpglink
Jota aragonesa, Op 27 (feat. Miguel Zanetti & Ruggiero Ricci)
Last played on
Ruggiero Ricci Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist