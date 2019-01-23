Timotheus "Timo" Romme (born 23 March 1987), better known by his stage name MOTi, is a Dutch electro house DJ and music producer from Amsterdam. MOTi's first release was "Circuits" in 2012, which was published on Afrojack's Wall Recordings. By the end 2012, MOTi had been commissioned for official remixes of Flo Rida, Tiësto, and Far East Movement. MOTi frequently releases singles on Spinnin Records and Tiësto's Musical Freedom label, and he has collaborated with artists such as Tiësto, Major Lazer and Dzeko & Torres. His 2014 collaboration with Martin Garrix, "Virus (How About Now)", reached No. 27 on the Dutch Single Top 100. Frequently on tour, MOTi has performed at major festivals such as Amsterdam Dance Event, Creamfields UK, Nocturnal Wonderland, and Tomorrowland.