Sanford & Townsend Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sanford-Townsend Band was a rock and roll band from Alabama, United States. They scored a hit single in 1977 with "Smoke from a Distant Fire".
Sanford & Townsend Tracks
Smoke From A Distant Fire
Smoke From A Distant Fire
