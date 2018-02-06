Kenneth J. Diono, known professionally as Kenny Dino (July 12, 1939 – December 10, 2009) was an American singer born in Astoria, Queens, New York.

Dino's family moved to Hicksville, Long Island in 1955, where he worked on a family farm. He joined the Navy in 1957, and while stationed in Iceland he came in runner-up in a talent show with his version of a song by Elvis Presley. He sang regularly on his tour of duty, and then put together an ensemble back in the States, which toured in Texas and Louisiana. He frequently played with Doug Sahm at the San Antonio Blues Club at this time.

He signed with Dot Records around 1960 after moving to New York City, but quickly lost the contract, and signed to Columbia not long after. Dino was offered a chance to duet with Paul Simon but turned it down, and later was offered the song "Suspicion" (an Elvis Presley song, which later became a big hit for Terry Stafford) but was denied the opportunity by his label. He recorded a number of demos for Elvis, including the song "Good Luck Charm".