Peter Racine FrickerBorn 5 September 1920. Died 1 February 1990
Peter Racine Fricker (5 September 1920, London, UK – 1 February 1990, Santa Barbara, CA) was an English composer who lived in the US for the last thirty years of his life.
Fricker was born in London, and studied with R. O. Morris and Ernest Bullock at the Royal College of Music. After serving in the Royal Air Force during World War II, Fricker undertook a period of study with Mátyás Seiber. He held a post as professor of composition at the Royal College of Music in London, and in 1952 he became director of music at Morley College, succeeding Michael Tippett.
His wind quintet (1947) attracted widespread attention, and his first string quartet (1947) and symphony (1949) were also well received. Four more symphonies (1951, 1960, 1966, 1976) followed, which are among his most appreciated works. Other works include Paseo for guitar (1969), Sinfonia in Memoriam Benjamin Britten (1977), two violin concertos (1950, 1954), choral and chamber works (including the 1956 Cello and Piano Sonata, recorded twenty years later for L'Oiseau Lyre by Julian Lloyd Webber and John McCabe) and works for piano and organ.
String Quartet No. 3, Op. 73, F. 152: II. Allegro feroce
Dance Scene Op.22 (feat. David Parry)
String Quartet No. 2
Proms 1963: Prom 46
Proms 1958: Prom 09
Proms 1957: Prom 04
Proms 1956: Prom 18
