Vince GiordanoBorn 11 March 1952
Vince Giordano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-03-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e85df525-7e4d-42f6-8b2c-3511adf87de4
Vince Giordano Biography (Wikipedia)
Vince Giordano (March 11, 1952, Brooklyn) is an American saxophonist and leader of the New York-based Nighthawks Orchestra. He specializes in jazz of the 1920s and 1930s and his primary instrument is the bass saxophone. Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks have played on television and film soundtracks, including the HBO series Boardwalk Empire and Woody Allen's musical comedy film Everyone Says I Love You.
Vince Giordano Tracks
I Ain't Got Nobody
Patti Smith
I Ain't Got Nobody
I Ain't Got Nobody
I'll See You In My Dreams
Matt Berninger
I'll See You In My Dreams
I'll See You In My Dreams
Shake That Thing
Vince Giordano
Shake That Thing
Shake That Thing
Lovesick Blues (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks)
Pokey LaFarge
Lovesick Blues (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks)
Lovesick Blues (feat. Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks)
Featured Artist
