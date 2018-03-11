IdealR&B quartet from Houston, Texas, a.k.a. Ideal U.S.
Ideal
Ideal Biography (Wikipedia)
Ideal was an American R&B quartet from Houston, Texas, United States. The group Ideal debuted in 1999 and is composed of brothers Maverick Cotton and Swab, their cousin PZ and high school friend J-Dante. The group is best known for its hit songs "Get Gone" and "Whatever."
Ideal Tracks
Whatever
Ideal
Whatever
Whatever
Creep In
Ideal
Creep In
Creep In
