Ideal was an American R&B quartet from Houston, Texas, United States. The group Ideal debuted in 1999 and is composed of brothers Maverick Cotton and Swab, their cousin PZ and high school friend J-Dante. The group is best known for its hit songs "Get Gone" and "Whatever."

