Tibor Serly (Losonc, Kingdom of Hungary, 25 November 1901 – London, 8 October 1978) was a Hungarian violist, violinist and composer.

Serly was the son of Lajos Serly, a pupil of Ferenc Liszt and a famous composer of songs and operettas in the last decades of the 19th century, who immigrated to America in 1905 with his family. Serly's first musical studies were with his father.

Spending much of his childhood in New York City, Serly played in various pit orchestras led by his father. In 1922 he returned to Hungary to attend the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest, where he studied composition with Zoltán Kodály, violin with Jenö Hubay, and orchestration with Leó Weiner.

He greatly admired and became a young apprentice of Béla Bartók. For the most part his efforts were highly praised, both by Bartók and by colleagues. Bartók's Viola Concerto took two or three years of Serly's efforts to compile from sketches into a performable piece. It is now one of the most widely performed viola pieces. One of Serly's most famous original works is Rhapsody for Viola and Orchestra. His work bringing Bartók's work to fruition has paid off in the sense that his works are often paired with those of his better known teacher, on recordings and in live performance.[citation needed]