Aaron Smith, better known as Shwayze (born May 29, 1985), is an American rapper. His first single "Buzzin'" peaked at #46 on the Billboard Hot 100. His second single "Corona and Lime," reached #23 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and #3 in the US iTunes Store. Shwayze's self-titled debut album, which Cisco Adler co-wrote, was released on August 19, 2008.