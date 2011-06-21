ShwayzeBorn 29 May 1985
Shwayze
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmjz.jpg
1985-05-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e84a64f9-cf28-477d-a31a-f43514011918
Shwayze Biography (Wikipedia)
Aaron Smith, better known as Shwayze (born May 29, 1985), is an American rapper. His first single "Buzzin'" peaked at #46 on the Billboard Hot 100. His second single "Corona and Lime," reached #23 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and #3 in the US iTunes Store. Shwayze's self-titled debut album, which Cisco Adler co-wrote, was released on August 19, 2008.
Shwayze Tracks
Love Letter feat Dev
Shwayze
Love Letter feat Dev
Love Letter feat Dev
Last played on
Buzzin'
Shwayze
Buzzin'
Buzzin'
Last played on
