Peter LangFingerstyle guitarist. Born 1948
Peter Lang
1948
Peter Lang Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Lang (born January 6, 1948) is an acoustic guitarist who recorded for Takoma Records with John Fahey and Leo Kottke.
Peter Lang Tracks
Snow Toad
Peter Lang
Snow Toad
Snow Toad
