Whistlin' Alex MooreBorn 22 November 1899. Died 26 January 1989
Whistlin' Alex Moore
1899-11-22
Whistlin' Alex Moore Biography (Wikipedia)
Whistlin' Alex Moore (November 22, 1899 – January 20, 1989) was an American blues pianist, singer and whistler. He is best remembered for his recordings of "Across the Atlantic Ocean" and "Black Eyed Peas and Hog Jowls."
Whistlin' Alex Moore Tracks
From North Dallas To The East Side
Whistlin' Alex Moore
From North Dallas To The East Side
