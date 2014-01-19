The LuyasFormed 2006
2006
The Luyas Biography (Wikipedia)
The Luyas are a Canadian indie rock band formed in 2006 from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Spherical Mattress
Too Beautiful To Work
Tiny Head
Worth Mentioning
What Mercy Is
