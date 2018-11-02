Camané (born Carlos Manuel Moutinho Paiva dos Santos Duarte, 20 December 1966 in Oeiras) is a male vocalist and a forerunner of the new generation of fado male singers. "The greatest fadista since Amália Rodrigues and Maria da Fé," is how British biographer David Bret, describes him.[citation needed]

He started gaining recognition in Portugal in 1979 after winning the 'Grande Noite do Fado' (Great Fado Night).[citation needed] After this first step, he continued to consistently work toward commercial success with critically well-received albums and a concert tour that touched upon both large and small venues, including 'Casas de Fado' (fado clubs) in Lisbon. He toured outside Portugal to sold-out audiences throughout his European tour.

He has released six million-selling albums: Uma Noite de Fados (1995), Na Linha da Vida (1998) marking the beginning of three records produced by José Mário Branco, Esta Coisa da Alma (2000), Pelo Dia Dentro (2001), Como sempre... Como dantes (live in 2003), and Sempre De Mim (2008). These have been released in several European and Asian countries. He has been distinguished with several awards for his voice and talent.[citation needed]