The ProfessionalsUK punk band. Formed 1978. Disbanded 1982
The Professionals
1978
The Professionals Biography (Wikipedia)
The Professionals are an English punk rock band active from 1979 to early 1982 and again from 2015. They were formed by ex-Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook after that band's demise.
The Professionals Tracks
Good Man Down (feat. Steve Jones & Billy Duffy)
Good Man Down (feat. Steve Jones & Billy Duffy)
Rewind (Live)
Rewind (Live)
Take Me Now
Take Me Now
1-2-3
1-2-3
The Godfather
The Godfather
Theme from The Godfather
Theme from The Godfather
Upcoming Events
12
Feb
2019
The Professionals, Ruts DC
Concorde 2, Brighton, UK
13
Feb
2019
The Professionals, Ruts DC
O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester, UK
15
Feb
2019
The Professionals, Ruts DC
O2 Institute2 Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
16
Feb
2019
The Professionals, Ruts DC
O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield, UK
17
Feb
2019
The Professionals, Ruts DC
The Junction, Cambridge, UK
