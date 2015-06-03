Karl Denson (born December 27, 1956) is an American funk and jazz saxophonist, flutist and vocalist from Santa Ana, California. He was a member of Lenny Kravitz's band and has co-founded and led The Greyboy Allstars. Denson has recorded with artists including Jack DeJohnette, Dave Holland, Slightly Stoopid, Blind Boys of Alabama, Blackalicious, Stanton Moore, and Jon Foreman of the rock band Switchfoot. He continues to lead his own Karl Denson's Tiny Universe (KDTU) and Karl Denson Trio (KD3), while touring with the Rolling Stones since 2014 to date. Karl Denson's Tiny Universe had performed at every single JamCruise as of 2014.

Members of KDTU include Denson (saxophone, flute), Chris Stillwell (bass), Chris Littlefield (trumpet), D.J. Williams (guitar), David Veith (keyboards), Alan Evans (drums) and Seth Freeman (guitar/lap steel)

KD3 comprises Denson with keyboardist Anthony Smith (Global Funk, Giant People) and drummer Brett Sanders (brother of John Staten).