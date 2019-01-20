What So NotFormed 2010
What So Not is an electronic music project by Australian record producer Emoh Instead (Chris Emerson), and formerly a duo with record producer Flume. What So Not has toured the world, playing in various festivals, including Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Pukkelpop, Ultra Music Festival and Lollapalooza. What So Not is best known for his hits such as "Gemini" (featuring George Maple), "Jaguar", "High You Are" and "Tell Me" (with RL Grime). He has featured on charts such as the Australian Singles Chart, Triple J Hottest 100, and iTunes Electronic chart. He released his debut album titled Not All the Beautiful Things on 9 March 2018.
Divide & Conquer (Noisia Remix)
Warlord
If You Only Knew (feat. Daniel Johns)
GOH (feat. KLP)
Be Ok Again (feat. Daniel Johns)
Stuck In Orbit (feat. BUOY)
Touched vs. Africa (What So Not Edit)
Same Mistakes (feat. Daniel Johns)
If I Only Knew (feat. Daniel Johns)
Innerbloom (What So Not Remix)
Monsters (feat. Michael Christmas & Tobi Lou)
Beautiful (Volac Remix) (feat. Winona Oak)
We Keep On Running (Edit)
Feel It (Lionsize Remix)
Feel It (feat. Tunji Ige)
Feel It
Lone (feat. JOY.)
Beautiful (feat. Winona Oak)
Feel It (FIGHT CLVB Remix) (feat. Tunji)
Stranger Things
Gold Dust (Benzi x Gentz Edit)
Divide & Conquer (Noisia Remix)
Us (feat. Daniels)
