Stephen Warbeck (born 3 May 1953) is an English composer, best known for his film and television scores.

Warbeck was born in Southampton, Hampshire. He first became known for the music for Prime Suspect and won an Academy Award for his score for Shakespeare in Love. He won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music in a Play in 1994.

Warbeck attended Bristol University, and began his career as an actor. He plays the accordion and co-leads the group The hKippers (the 'h' is silent) with Paul Bradley.