Stephen WarbeckBorn 3 May 1953
Stephen Warbeck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1953-05-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e840065f-24f7-4395-8235-e644f5abf9b4
Stephen Warbeck Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Warbeck (born 3 May 1953) is an English composer, best known for his film and television scores.
Warbeck was born in Southampton, Hampshire. He first became known for the music for Prime Suspect and won an Academy Award for his score for Shakespeare in Love. He won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music in a Play in 1994.
Warbeck attended Bristol University, and began his career as an actor. He plays the accordion and co-leads the group The hKippers (the 'h' is silent) with Paul Bradley.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stephen Warbeck Tracks
Sort by
Pelagia's Song
Stephen Warbeck
Pelagia's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pelagia's Song
Last played on
Shakespeare in Love (1998): Curtain Call / The Beginning of the Partnership
Stephen Warbeck
Shakespeare in Love (1998): Curtain Call / The Beginning of the Partnership
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shakespeare in Love (1998): Curtain Call / The Beginning of the Partnership
Last played on
Mrs Brown: The Closing
Stephen Warbeck
Mrs Brown: The Closing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mrs Brown: The Closing
Last played on
Theme from the Making Noises Quietly soundtrack
Stephen Warbeck
Theme from the Making Noises Quietly soundtrack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme from the Making Noises Quietly soundtrack
Last played on
Charlotte Gray (2001) - Charlotte Gray
Stephen Warbeck
Charlotte Gray (2001) - Charlotte Gray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Charlotte Gray (2001) - Charlotte Gray
Orchestra
Last played on
Suite: Shakespeare in Love
Stephen Warbeck
Suite: Shakespeare in Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Suite: Shakespeare in Love
Last played on
Mrs Brown (1997): The Closing
Stephen Warbeck
Mrs Brown (1997): The Closing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mrs Brown (1997): The Closing
Orchestra
Last played on
Billy Elliot (2000): Ballet Lesson
Stephen Warbeck
Billy Elliot (2000): Ballet Lesson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Billy Elliot (2000): Ballet Lesson
Orchestra
Last played on
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE (1998): The Beginning of the Partnership/Viola's Audition
Stephen Warbeck
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE (1998): The Beginning of the Partnership/Viola's Audition
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE (1998): The Beginning of the Partnership/Viola's Audition
Orchestra
Last played on
Shakespeare in Love Suite
Stephen Warbeck
Shakespeare in Love Suite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shakespeare in Love Suite
Last played on
Shakespeare in Love Suite
Stephen Warbeck
Shakespeare in Love Suite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shakespeare in Love Suite
Last played on
My Name is Charlotte Gray
Studio Orchestra, Stephen Warbeck & Nick Ingman
My Name is Charlotte Gray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Name is Charlotte Gray
Performer
Last played on
Stephen Warbeck Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist