The Raybon Brothers was a country duo from Sanford, Florida, consisting of brothers Marty Raybon and Tim Raybon. Prior to the duo's inception in 1997, Marty Raybon was the lead singer of the country music band Shenandoah, having left in 1997, before rejoining in 2014.

The Raybon Brothers charted in 1997 with a cover of Bob Carlisle's pop hit "Butterfly Kisses". Their version was a top 40 hit on both the Billboard country music charts and the Billboard Hot 100. A second single, "The Way She's Lookin'", reached the lower regions of the country charts. Since their 1997 disbanding, Marty has assumed a solo career; charting one single on the Hot Country Songs charts with "Cracker Jack Diamond", which peaked at No. 63 in 2000.