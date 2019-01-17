Dream Wife are a London-based band whose sound is a mixture of punk rock, pop music and indie rock. The band consists of Rakel Mjöll (lead vocals), Alice Go (guitar, vocals), and Bella Podpadec (bass, vocals).

In 2018 the band was included on Rolling Stone magazine's list of "The 13 Best Things We Saw" at that year's Lollapalooza music festival. Kev Geoghegan and Paul Glynn of BBC Music called Dream Wife "a jaw-dropping live act and one of the most talked-about new bands of 2018." Joe Lynch of Billboard wrote "Dream Wife are inarguably one of the most exhilarating live rock bands to emerge within the last few years."