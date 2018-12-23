Charulatha ManiA playback singer in the Tamil film industry. Born 21 January 1981
Charulatha Mani
1981-01-21
Charulatha Mani Biography (Wikipedia)
Charulatha Mani (born 21 January 1981) is an Indian Carnatic and playback singer. She has been performing Carnatic concerts since 1999. She has also sung for movies. Charulatha has appeared in numerous TV shows and radio programmes, in India, and overseas. She has recorded many, CD and DVD albums. Her Isai Payanam TV show, aired on Jaya TV, deals with Ragas in Carnatic and film music and has completed more than 80 episodes.
