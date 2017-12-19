Ulf HoelscherBorn 17 January 1942
Ulf Hoelscher
1942-01-17
Ulf Hoelscher Biography (Wikipedia)
Ulf Hoelscher (born 17 January 1942 in Kitzingen) is a German violinist.
He has been soloist with the Berlin Philharmonic, the Vienna Symphony, the BBC Symphony Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic. He has recorded numerous concertos by Schoeck, Beethoven, Berg, Bruch, Schumann, Spohr, Saint-Saëns, and Tchaikovsky.
He teaches violin at the Musikhochschule Karlsruhe and the Accademia di Cervo in Italy.
He plays an 18th-century Guarneri violin.
Romance in G major for violin and orchestra, Op 40
Ludwig van Beethoven
Romance in G major for violin and orchestra, Op 40
Romance in G major for violin and orchestra, Op 40
Romance in F major for violin and orchestra, Op 50
Ludwig van Beethoven
Romance in F major for violin and orchestra, Op 50
Romance in F major for violin and orchestra, Op 50
7 Romances On Poems Of Alexandr Blok Op.127 For Soprano And Piano Trio
Dmitri Shostakovich
7 Romances On Poems Of Alexandr Blok Op.127 For Soprano And Piano Trio
7 Romances On Poems Of Alexandr Blok Op.127 For Soprano And Piano Trio
La muse et le poète, Op 132
Camille Saint‐Saëns
La muse et le poète, Op 132
La muse et le poète, Op 132
Conductor
Valse caprice
Ulf Hoelscher
Valse caprice
Valse caprice
Conductor
Violin Concerto No 1 in A major, Op 20
Ulf Hoelscher
Violin Concerto No 1 in A major, Op 20
Violin Concerto No 1 in A major, Op 20
Morceau de concert
Pierre Dervaux, Ulf Hoelscher, Camille Saint-Saëns & Philharmonia Orchestra
Morceau de concert
Morceau de concert
Performer
Violin Sonata No 1 in D major, D 384, 'Sonatina' (3rd mvt) (feat. Karl Engel & Ulf Hoelscher)
Franz Schubert
Violin Sonata No 1 in D major, D 384, 'Sonatina' (3rd mvt) (feat. Karl Engel & Ulf Hoelscher)
Violin Sonata No 1 in D major, D 384, 'Sonatina' (3rd mvt) (feat. Karl Engel & Ulf Hoelscher)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1976: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
1976-08-04T17:13:04
4
Aug
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
