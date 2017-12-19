Ulf Hoelscher (born 17 January 1942 in Kitzingen) is a German violinist.

He has been soloist with the Berlin Philharmonic, the Vienna Symphony, the BBC Symphony Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic. He has recorded numerous concertos by Schoeck, Beethoven, Berg, Bruch, Schumann, Spohr, Saint-Saëns, and Tchaikovsky.

He teaches violin at the Musikhochschule Karlsruhe and the Accademia di Cervo in Italy.

He plays an 18th-century Guarneri violin.