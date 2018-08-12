Ethel SmithBorn 22 November 1910. Died 10 May 1996
Ethel Smith
1910-11-22
Ethel Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Ethel Smith (November 22, 1902 – May 10, 1996) was an American organist who played primarily in a pop style on the Hammond organ.
Tico Tico
Ethel Smith
Tico Tico
Tico Tico
Last played on
Fiddle Faddle
Ethel Smith
Fiddle Faddle
Fiddle Faddle
Last played on
March of the Women
Ethel Smith
March of the Women
March of the Women
Orchestra
Last played on
Dizzy Fingers
Ethel Smith
Dizzy Fingers
Dizzy Fingers
Last played on
GREEN COCKATOO
Ethel Smith
GREEN COCKATOO
The Breeze And I
Ethel Smith
The Breeze And I
The Breeze And I
Last played on
By The Waters Of Minnetonka
Ethel Smith
By The Waters Of Minnetonka
By The Waters Of Minnetonka
Last played on
Pedro The Green Cockatoo
Ethel Smith
Pedro The Green Cockatoo
Pedro The Green Cockatoo
Last played on
Sincopado
Ethel Smith
Sincopado
Sincopado
Last played on
