Peter Blake Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Peter Thomas Blake CBE RDI RA (born 25 June 1932) is an English pop artist, best known for co-creating the sleeve design for the Beatles' album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. His other best known works include the cover of the Band Aid single "Do They Know It's Christmas?", and the Live Aid concert poster. Blake also designed the 2012 Brit Award statuette.
One of the best known British pop artists, Blake is considered to be a prominent figure in the pop art movement. Central to his paintings are his interest in images from popular culture which have infused his collages. In 2002 he was knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to art.
Peter Blake Performances & Interviews
- Sir Peter Blake - Tracks of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021b8j3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021b8j3.jpg2014-06-20T12:55:00.000ZSir Peter Blake chooses his Tracks of My Years for Colour on the Radio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p021b8jw
Sir Peter Blake - Tracks of My Years
