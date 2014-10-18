Giuseppe de MajoBorn 5 December 1697. Died 18 November 1771
Giuseppe de Majo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1697-12-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e832a1cb-9528-423b-9b98-5be08c4f14ce
Giuseppe de Majo Biography (Wikipedia)
Giuseppe de Majo (di Maio; 5 December 1697 – 18 November 1771) was an Italian composer and organist. He was the father of the composer Gian Francesco de Majo. His compositional output consists of 10 operas, an oratorio, a concerto for 2 violins, and a considerable amount of sacred music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Giuseppe de Majo Tracks
Sort by
Nem Tudo Que Reluz e Ouro
Giuseppe de Majo
Nem Tudo Que Reluz e Ouro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nem Tudo Que Reluz e Ouro
Last played on
Giuseppe de Majo Links
Back to artist