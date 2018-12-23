Gareth ValentineBorn 22 November 1956
Gareth Valentine
1956-11-22
Gareth Valentine Biography (Wikipedia)
Gareth Valentine (born 22 November 1956) is a British composer, arranger, conductor and musical director. He has worked extensively in London's West End on musical productions and also conducted orchestras worldwide including the BBC Concert Orchestra, Welsh National Opera Orchestra, BBC Symphony Orchestra, Pasdeloup orchestra, RPO Concert Orchestra, Queensland Symphony Orchestra, ENB Sinfonia, Orchestre de chambre de Paris and many others. After graduating from the Royal College of Music, London, he studied with Sir Peter Pears at Aldeburgh.
Gareth Valentine Tracks
Anything Goes: I Get a Kick Out of You
Cole Porter
Anything Goes: I Get a Kick Out of You
Anything Goes: I Get a Kick Out of You
Choir
Orchestra
Suddenly Seymour (Little Shop Of Horrors)
Warren Sollars, Rebecca Dent, Air Studios Orchestra & Gareth Valentine
Suddenly Seymour (Little Shop Of Horrors)
Suddenly Seymour (Little Shop Of Horrors)
Performer
Overture & All That Jazz (Chicago)
John Kander
Overture & All That Jazz (Chicago)
Overture & All That Jazz (Chicago)
Performer
Singer
Hot Honey Rag
Gareth Valentine
Hot Honey Rag
Hot Honey Rag
Cabaret - If you could see her
John Kander
Cabaret - If you could see her
Cabaret - If you could see her
Singer
Orchestra
Finale: I Get A Kick Out Of You, from Anything Goes
Cole Porter
Finale: I Get A Kick Out Of You, from Anything Goes
Finale: I Get A Kick Out Of You, from Anything Goes
Singer
Orchestra
All Through The Night, from Anything Goes
Cole Porter
All Through The Night, from Anything Goes
All Through The Night, from Anything Goes
Anything Goes, from Anything Goes
Cole Porter
Anything Goes, from Anything Goes
Anything Goes, from Anything Goes
Choir
Orchestra
Anything goes - Overture
Cole Porter
Anything goes - Overture
Anything goes - Overture
Orchestra
