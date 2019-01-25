Robert MilesSwiss-Italian producer, composer, musician and DJ. Born 3 November 1969. Died 9 May 2017
Robert Miles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969-11-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e83144dd-bb95-49fe-b1dd-00bab25cca9e
Robert Miles Biography (Wikipedia)
Roberto Concina (3 November 1969 – 9 May 2017), known professionally as Robert Miles, was a Swiss-born Italian record producer, composer, musician and DJ. He is best known for his composition "Children".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Miles Tracks
Sort by
Children
Robert Miles
Children
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv6z9.jpglink
Children
Last played on
One & One (feat. Maria Nayler)
Robert Miles
One & One (feat. Maria Nayler)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One & One (feat. Maria Nayler)
Last played on
Children (Dream Version)
Robert Miles
Children (Dream Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Robert Miles Links
Back to artist