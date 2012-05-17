MindflowFormed 2003
2003
Mindflow is a progressive metal band from Brazil. The band was founded in 2003, and they released their first album, Just the Two of Us... Me and Them, the following year. This album turned out to become a great success and has been the record company's bestseller for more than two years, and still is. Their second album, Mind Over Body, was released in 2006. The band's third album Destructive Device, was released in 2008.They released their fourth and most recent album 365 in January 2011.
Lama
Crunch (Stinkahbell Remix)
Crunch (Stinkahbell Pimp Slap Remix)
Switched
Switched (Cutline Remix)
Switched (DC Breaks Remix)
Jack
