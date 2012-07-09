Dawn Sherrese Robinson (born November 24, 1965 or November 28, 1968) is an American singer–songwriter, model, and actress. Robinson is best known as a founding member of the R&B/Pop group En Vogue, one of the world's best-selling girl groups of all time. Following her departure from En Vogue, Robinson joined Lucy Pearl and released their self-titled debut album Lucy Pearl in 2000, which went platinum worldwide and produced the successful singles "Dance Tonight" and "Don't Mess with My Man".

In 2002, Robinson released her first solo album Dawn, which produced the single "Envious". In 2005, Robinson rejoined En Vogue for a tour, but departed from the group before they could record another album. In 2009, Robinson briefly returned to En Vogue again for their 20th Anniversary Tour. In 2010, she left En Vogue once again due to poor management and compensation of work. In 2013, she joined the cast of R&B Divas: Los Angeles for the first season of the series. Throughout her career, Robinson has sold a combined total of over 11 million records as a solo artist as well as with En Vogue and Lucy Pearl. Her work has earned her several awards and nominations, including two American Music Awards, a Billboard Music Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards, four Soul Train Music Awards and eight Grammy nominations.