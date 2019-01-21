Cherish is an American R&B, soul, and hip hop duo consisting of twins Felisha and Fallon King (born June 5, 1988). The group originally included their older sisters Farrah and Neosha King but both have since departed the group. Originally from Maywood, Illinois, the four sisters moved to Atlanta, Georgia to begin their musical career. Both their parents are musicians, their father having been in the band Professions of Sounds, who frequently toured across the South West with classic acts like The Emotions and Earth, Wind & Fire. The group is signed to Capitol Records and Sho'nuff Records. They were a big success with the hit song "Do It to It".

The group first rose to fame in 2003, when they were featured on the single "In Love wit Chu", by Da Brat. They quickly followed up with their official debut single, "Miss P.", which had minor success on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in the US. After the failure of the single, their initial debut album was cancelled. However, they continued recording music, and lent their vocals to the soundtrack for The Powerpuff Girls Movie. In 2006, they released their second official single, "Do It to It". The single was met with critical and commercial success, and was followed up with their debut album, Unappreciated, which reached number 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in the US. 2008 saw the release of the group's second studio album, The Truth. The album didn't fare as well as their previous, failing to reach the top 20 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It was, however, preceded by the release of their second Top 40 hit, "Killa", which peaked at number 39 on the Billboard Hot 100.