Neon Indian is an American electronic music band from Denton, Texas. The music is composed by Mexican-born Alan Palomo (born July 24, 1988), who is also known for his work with the band Ghosthustler, and as the solo artist VEGA. The project has been characterized as defining the 2000s music genre known as chillwave.
The band's debut studio album, Psychic Chasms, was released in October 2009 to favorable reviews. Rolling Stone named Neon Indian one of the best new bands of 2010. Their second studio album, Era Extraña, was released in September 2011, followed by Vega Intl. Night School in October 2015.
Neon Indian Tracks
Hex Girlfried (6 Music Session, 16th Nov 2011)
Neon Indian
Hex Girlfried (6 Music Session, 16th Nov 2011)
Polish Girl (6 Music Session, 16th Nov 2011)
Neon Indian
Polish Girl (6 Music Session, 16th Nov 2011)
Mind, Drips (6 Music Session, 16th Nov 2011)
Neon Indian
Mind, Drips (6 Music Session, 16th Nov 2011)
Polish Girl
Neon Indian
Polish Girl
Polish Girl
Hex Girlfriend
Neon Indian
Hex Girlfriend
Hex Girlfriend
Annie
Neon Indian
Annie
Annie
Slumlord's Re-lease
Neon Indian
Slumlord's Re-lease
Slumlord's Re-lease
Fallout
Neon Indian
Fallout
Fallout
Children Of The Revolution
Neon Indian
Children Of The Revolution
Children Of The Revolution
Mind, Drips - 6 Music Session 16/11/2011
Neon Indian
Mind, Drips - 6 Music Session 16/11/2011
Mind, Drips - 6 Music Session 16/11/2011
Halogen (I Could Be A Shadow)
Neon Indian
Halogen (I Could Be A Shadow)
Halogen (I Could Be A Shadow)
The Blindside Kiss
Neon Indian
The Blindside Kiss
The Blindside Kiss
Mind Drips
Neon Indian
Mind Drips
Mind Drips
Terminally Chill
Neon Indian
Terminally Chill
Terminally Chill
Ephemeral Artery
Neon Indian
Ephemeral Artery
Ephemeral Artery
If I Knew I'd Tell You
Neon Indian
If I Knew I'd Tell You
If I Knew I'd Tell You
Terminally Chill (Pick & Mix Contender)
Neon Indian
Terminally Chill (Pick & Mix Contender)
Sleep Paralasyst
Neon Indian
Sleep Paralasyst
Sleep Paralasyst
Psychic Chasms
Neon Indian
Psychic Chasms
Psychic Chasms
Deadbeat Summer
Neon Indian
Deadbeat Summer
Deadbeat Summer
