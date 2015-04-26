Dr. West’s Medicine Show & Junk Band
Dr. West’s Medicine Show & Junk Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e82379f4-a20e-4361-8308-f69d76b93e1f
Biography (Wikipedia)
Dr. West's Medicine Show and Junk Band was a psychedelic rock band. They were known best for producing Norman Greenbaum and their hit "The Eggplant That Ate Chicago", which reached No. 52 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1966.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Gondoliers, Shakespeares, Overseers, Playboys and Bums
Dr. West’s Medicine Show & Junk Band
Gondoliers, Shakespeares, Overseers, Playboys and Bums
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Eggplant That Ate Chicago
Dr. West’s Medicine Show & Junk Band
The Eggplant That Ate Chicago
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist