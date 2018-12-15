Ian Carey is an American house DJ, musician and record producer based in Miami, United States. Carey has performed as a disc jockey since 1993 and worked as a record producer since 1998. Working with Jason Papillon (see DJ Jason Brooks) as part of Soul Providers, their first single, "Rise", reached No. 59 on the UK Singles Chart.

Unhappy with the house music scene in America, Carey moved to the Netherlands from the US in 2003 and then on to Spain in 2006. In 2008, Ian Carey released the single "Get Shaky" (released as The Ian Carey Project) which peaked at No.2 in Australia and entered the top-10 in the UK, Belgium and New Zealand. The singles achieved Double Platinum certification in Australia and Gold certification in New Zealand. The song also won the award for Best Dance Video at the MTV Australia Awards 2009. Ian is now based in Miami, but spends much of the year touring internationally.