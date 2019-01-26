Maryanne AmacherBorn 25 February 1938. Died 22 October 2009
1938-02-25
Maryanne Amacher (February 25, 1938 – October 22, 2009) was an American composer and installation artist. She is known for working extensively with a family of psychoacoustic phenomena called auditory distortion products (also known as distortion product otoacoustic emissions and combination tones), in which the ears themselves produce audible sound.
Head Rhythm and Plaything 2
Chorale 1
A Step Into It, Imagining 1001 Years (Excerpt)
