Adrian BeersBorn 6 January 1916. Died 8 April 2004
Adrian Beers
1916-01-06
Adrian Beers Biography (Wikipedia)
Adrian Simon Beers MBE (6 January 1916 – 8 April 2004) was a British double bass player and teacher at the Royal College of Music and the Royal Northern College of Music. He was a principal player in the Philharmonia Orchestra and the English Chamber Orchestra, and a chamber musician, notably in the Melos Ensemble that he helped found.
Adrian Beers Tracks
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103 (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103 (4th mvt)
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103 (4th mvt)
Last played on
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 (Scherzo)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 (Scherzo)
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 (Scherzo)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1967: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2rbp6
Royal Albert Hall
1967-07-24T16:54:08
24
Jul
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
