E.T. Mensah & The Tempos
E.T. Mensah & The Tempos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e81c7ff1-0875-442f-bca5-17e61cf63117
E.T. Mensah & The Tempos Tracks
Sort by
Ghana Freedom
E.T. Mensah & The Tempos
Ghana Freedom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghana Freedom
Last played on
Muntum
E.T. Mensah & The Tempos
Muntum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Muntum
Last played on
Natsui
E.T. Mensah & The Tempos
Natsui
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Natsui
Last played on
205
E.T. Mensah & The Tempos
205
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
205
Last played on
Comfort
E.T. Mensah & The Tempos
Comfort
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Comfort
Last played on
Save Me
E.T. Mensah & The Tempos
Save Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Save Me
Last played on
Latest E.T. Mensah & The Tempos News
E.T. Mensah & The Tempos Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist