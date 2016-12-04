Colin TownsBorn 13 May 1948
Colin Towns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-05-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e81ad8c3-523a-4eba-adfc-f87788abe51f
Colin Towns Biography (Wikipedia)
Colin William Towns (born 13 May 1948 in West Ham, London) is an English composer and keyboardist. He was noted as playing in bands formed by ex-Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan, and later worked extensively in composing soundtracks for film, television and commercials. Learning piano as a child, by the age of 13 he was earning money playing at weddings and birthdays in his neighbourhood of the East End of London. He went on to play in numerous dance bands, jazz ensembles and also became a session musician. His main musical passion is jazz and he has made several well-received albums together with his big band, the Mask Orchestra. He has also founded an independent record label, Provocateur.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Colin Towns Tracks
Sort by
Full Circle (Julia's Haunting)
Colin Towns
Full Circle (Julia's Haunting)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rosenkrantz and Guildenstern are Dead
Colin Towns
Rosenkrantz and Guildenstern are Dead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rosenkrantz and Guildenstern are Dead
Last played on
Celestial Terrestrial
Colin Towns
Celestial Terrestrial
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Full Nelson
Colin Towns
Full Nelson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Full Nelson
Last played on
Black Satin
Colin Towns
Black Satin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Satin
Last played on
Colin Towns Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist