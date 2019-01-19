Chris Barber’s Jazz BandFormed 1956. Disbanded 1964
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2m1.jpg
1956
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e818565b-0341-4d69-bcf8-32d7b21f8c48
Tracks
Sort by
When The Saints Go Marching In
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
When The Saints Go Marching In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
When The Saints Go Marching In
Last played on
Ice Cream
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
Ice Cream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
Ice Cream
Last played on
Petite Fleur
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
Petite Fleur
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
Petite Fleur
Last played on
Bugle Call Rag
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
Bugle Call Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
Petite Fleur (feat. Chris Barber & Monty Sunshine)
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
Petite Fleur (feat. Chris Barber & Monty Sunshine)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05prdw3.jpglink
Petite Fleur (feat. Chris Barber & Monty Sunshine)
Last played on
Weeping Willow Blues
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
Weeping Willow Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
Weeping Willow Blues
Last played on
I Wish I Could Shimmy Like My Sister Kate
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
I Wish I Could Shimmy Like My Sister Kate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
I Wish I Could Shimmy Like My Sister Kate
Last played on
The Sheik Of Araby
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
The Sheik Of Araby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
The Sheik Of Araby
Last played on
Petite Fleur (feat. Monty Sunshine)
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
Petite Fleur (feat. Monty Sunshine)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
Petite Fleur (feat. Monty Sunshine)
Last played on
When The Saints Go Marching In
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
When The Saints Go Marching In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
When The Saints Go Marching In
Last played on
Storyville Blues
Chris Barber
Storyville Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqzt.jpglink
Storyville Blues
Last played on
Just A Little While To Stay Here
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
Just A Little While To Stay Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
Just A Little While To Stay Here
Last played on
Whistlin' Rufus
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
Whistlin' Rufus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
Whistlin' Rufus
Last played on
Blackwater Blues
Ottilie Patterson
Blackwater Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
Blackwater Blues
Last played on
Up Above My Head
Sister Rosetta Tharpe And Marie Knight
Up Above My Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up Above My Head
Performer
Last played on
Tiger Rag
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
Tiger Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
Tiger Rag
Last played on
St Louis Blues
Chris Barber
St Louis Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqzt.jpglink
St Louis Blues
Last played on
1919 Rag
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
1919 Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
1919 Rag
You Took Advantage Of Me
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
You Took Advantage Of Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
You Took Advantage Of Me
April Showers
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
April Showers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
April Showers
Original Charleston Strut
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
Original Charleston Strut
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
Original Charleston Strut
Last played on
The World Is Waiting For The Sunrise
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
The World Is Waiting For The Sunrise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out
Ron Bowden, Monty Sunshine, Ottilie Patterson, Lonnie Donegan, Chris Barber’s Jazz Band, Chris Barber, Jim Bray & Pat Halcox
Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02lxdkl.jpglink
Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out
Composer
Last played on
Rockin in Rhythm
Dick Smith, Monty Sunshine, Graham Burbidge, Chris Barber’s Jazz Band, Eddie Smith & Pat Halcox
Rockin in Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
Rockin in Rhythm
Last played on
Sweet Georgia Brown
Chris Barber’s Jazz Band
Sweet Georgia Brown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2m1.jpglink
Sweet Georgia Brown
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist