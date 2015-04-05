Les Elgart & His Orchestra
Les Elgart & His Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e816e679-a548-4174-9268-30da6ca843da
Tracks
Sort by
Frenesi Twist
Les Elgart & His Orchestra
Frenesi Twist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frenesi Twist
Last played on
Bandstand Boogie
Les Elgart & His Orchestra
Bandstand Boogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love is Just Around the Corner
Les Elgart & His Orchestra
Love is Just Around the Corner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love is Just Around the Corner
Last played on
Artist Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist