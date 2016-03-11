'Devo gave me a reason to live'

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p065k7jp.jpg

2018-04-28T08:00:00.000Z

Julia Cumming of Sunflower Bean opens up about the impact music has had on her life.

