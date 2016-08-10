MistressExtreme metal band from Birmingham, England. Formed 1999. Disbanded 2008
Mistress were an extreme metal band from Birmingham, England, United Kingdom. The members of this five-piece band adopted pseudonyms as stage-names including: Drunken and Misery on guitars, Dirty Von Arse on bass, Dave Cunt on vocals and Migg on drums. Dave Cunt (aka Dave Hunt) is also a member of Anaal Nathrakh and Benediction and Migg (aka Mick Kenney) is in several other bands, including Anaal Nathrakh, Exploder, Fukpig and Frost. Misery (Paul Kenney, Micks Older Brother), also plays in Fukpig and Kroh. Mistress announced their split on 4 March 2008.
