The Rahbani Brothers (Arabic: الأخوان رحباني‎), Assi Rahbani (Arabic: عاصي الرحباني‎; May 4, 1923 – June 21, 1986), and Mansour Rahbani (Arabic: منصور الرحباني‎; born 1925 – January 13, 2009) were Lebanese composers, musicians, songwriters, authors, playwrights/dramatists. They are best known for their work with Lebanese singer Fairuz.