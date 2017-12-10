Edoardo BennatoBorn 23 July 1949
Edoardo Bennato
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-07-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e80cb9fc-37b9-469b-9c73-ff26e79941f7
Edoardo Bennato Biography (Wikipedia)
Edoardo Bennato (born July 23, 1946, Naples, Campania, Italy) is an Italian singer-songwriter. He is the brother of the singer-songwriter Eugenio Bennato.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edoardo Bennato Tracks
Sort by
Il Rock Di Capitan Uncino
Edoardo Bennato
Il Rock Di Capitan Uncino
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Il Rock Di Capitan Uncino
Last played on
Sono Solo Canzonnette
Edoardo Bennato
Sono Solo Canzonnette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sono Solo Canzonnette
Last played on
Edoardo Bennato Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist